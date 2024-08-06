Michigan is part of multi-state effort to track chronic wasting disease

Researchers at Cornell University are studying whether machine learning can help states and tribes predict the spread of a dangerous disease plaguing North American deer.

A recent study done in partnership with Michigan State University showed that machine learning could calculate where chronic wasting disease will spread at the county level. That will help state and tribal agencies address a problem much larger than their individual jurisdictions, said Mitch Marcus, the wildlife health supervisor at the state Department of Natural Resources.

“Wildlife and associated disease and or wildlife pathogens don't understand or know jurisdictional boundaries,” he said.

Chronic wasting disease is a neurological, degenerative disease caused by prions. Prions are misfolded proteins that cause brain damage.

The pathogen is extremely persistent in the environment and can spread between deer through saliva, blood and waste. It first appeared in wild deer in Michigan in 2015. It has since spread to 13 counties.

Once a deer contracts the disease, it can take 18 to 24 months to die. That’s ample time to spread the pathogen to other deer – and meander in front of your car.

It can infect moose and elk as well, although there are no known cases in those species in Michigan, Marcus said.

Chronic wasting disease has no known cure, so prevention is key. But because the disease has spread across 35 states and four provinces, tracking it is difficult.

That’s where machine learning can help, said Krysten Schuler, a co-author of the paper.

“The system is just capable of running thousands of calculations that would take us normally a very long time,” she said. Schuler is a wildlife disease ecologist and director of the Cornell Wildlife Health Lab. She has testified before Congress about the threat chronic wasting disease poses to cervids and people.

The research comes from a coalition of states, provinces and tribal governments called the Surveillance Optimization Project for Chronic Wasting Disease. Michigan is one of the participating states.

Schuler and her colleagues used data from 16 states and provinces to help four different AI models predict where the disease would spread next. They compared the results from those models to actual testing results from the 2020-2021 hunting season.

“We're really interested in how surveillance can detect the disease at its earliest incursion,” Schuler said. By looking at several different factors – habitat, regulations, and deer population, for example – researchers can determine where the disease is more likely to spread.

Each model determined that different factors influenced the disease’s spread the most. One model was more aligned with real-life results than the others. But there is still not enough data to definitively confirm which model is best, according to the paper.

The project will continue with this research by collecting more data from participating agencies, Schuler said.

In the meantime, Michigan’s DNR will be tracking deer in 22 counties based on previous years’ test results. That means any deer bagged in those counties can be tested at the state’s expense. Testing is also available for deer killed in 13 more counties, but the testing fee ($70) will fall on hunters.

The state plans to expand surveillance to all 83 counties in Michigan within the next few years, Marcus said. They will continue participating in the surveillance project.

Although Michigan’s deer population is booming, the disease could cause that population to crash, Schuler says. Its presence discourages hunting in a state where the sport is already declining for other reasons.

The disease can indirectly affect residents who don’t hunt as well, Marcus said.

“Michiganders value natural resources and wildlife,” he said. “And most people don't like to see sick animals.”

Schuler encouraged members of the public to help prevent the disease’s spread. For hunters, that means following regulations like baiting bans. She said everyone should keep their eyes peeled for ailing deer.

“This is one of the situations where hunters and the public actually have the ability to influence the disease progression by their actions,” she said.