© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Fact Check: Conservative group claims Slotkin voted for program that hiked inflation

WKAR Public Media
Published September 27, 2024 at 4:31 PM EDT
FILE - Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., questions witnesses during hearing on Sept. 17, 2020, on Capitol Hill Washington. Slotkin is reserving over $8 million in ads in the weeks leading up to the November 2024 election as she attempts to win the state's open Senate seat. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)
Chip Somodevilla/AP
/
Pool Getty Images North America
FILE - Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., questions witnesses during hearing on Sept. 17, 2020, on Capitol Hill Washington. Slotkin is reserving over $8 million in ads in the weeks leading up to the November 2024 election as she attempts to win the state's open Senate seat. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP, File)

A conservative activist group is targeting Slotkin's vote for what they call the "$1.2 trillion Inflation Reduction Act that drove inflation higher".

PolitiFact fact checkers say this statement is false. Click here to read the entire article and see their sources.

WKAR is partnering with PolitiFact to fact-check claims in the Michigan U.S. Senate race between Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers. Send ideas for fact-checks to truthometer@politifact.com.
WKAR News
As Election Day draws closer, ensure WKAR continues to provide the in-depth coverage of races, topics, and issues important to mid-Michigan. Your gift, no matter the size, supports critical analysis and diverse perspectives you need before heading to the polls. Donate today to keep these essential stories accessible to everyone.
DONATE