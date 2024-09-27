Fact Check: Conservative group claims Slotkin voted for program that hiked inflation

A conservative activist group is targeting Slotkin's vote for what they call the "$1.2 trillion Inflation Reduction Act that drove inflation higher".

PolitiFact fact checkers say this statement is false. Click here to read the entire article and see their sources.

WKAR is partnering with PolitiFact to fact-check claims in the Michigan U.S. Senate race between Elissa Slotkin and Mike Rogers. Send ideas for fact-checks to truthometer@politifact.com.