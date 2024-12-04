Mich. Supreme Court will consider claims by immigrant rights law firm

The Michigan Supreme Court will hear arguments in a case filed against the state by an immigrant rights organization that claims its resources are being drained for representing undocumented workers who were denied benefits for on-the-job injuries.

The case is not about the substance of the argument over the benefits, but whether the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center’s (MIRC) case should be thrown out for missing a deadline to file.

The state argues MIRC failed to follow a rule that required it to file its lawsuit within a year of learning about the problem. MIRC said the state is leaning too heavily on a technicality to avoid legal culpability for denying benefits to workers based on their immigration status.

MIRC’s argument is that the clock started running every time a worker was wrongly denied benefits for on-the-job injuries. Attorney John Philo, who represents MIRC, said the court should not allow a time limit on stopping state officials from violating the law.

“There’s no way we can say the state is free to commit unconstitutional acts or continue to implement unconstitutional policies in perpetuity in the future with no ability of citizens who are impacted to remedy that,” he said.

Spokespersons for Whitmer and the Michigan Attorney General’s office did not respond to a request for comment. But the state has argued in court that it has complied with state and federal laws.

Philo said the case will affect the work of other civil rights organizations that file legal actions.

“This will impact organizations’ broadly in their ability to protect the constitutional rights of clients or members,” he said.

The Michigan Supreme Court has not set a hearing date.