Mich. Legislature begins new session with divided control

The new session of the Michigan Legislature begins Wednesday with Republicans taking control of the state House of Representatives and Democrats still in charge of the state Senate.

Also, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, still has the power to sign and veto bills.

Republican Representative and House Majority Whip Mike Harris (R-Waterford) says that means the choices come down to cooperate or stalemate.

“We’re going to have to work with each other, right?” he told Michigan Public Radio. “We’re going to have to help each other get priorities across the finish line and I truly hope that makes things actually more center of the road.”

Harris said an early priority for Republicans is negotiating a deal to make minimum wage and earned sick time initiatives more business friendly. That’s time sensitive since the initiatives take effect next month.

“That’s probably one of the first things you’re going to see come out of the chute this term,” he said.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) said her caucus also has an agenda heading into 2025.

“Senate Democrats are entering this term with clear eyes and determination to be productive leaders even in this time of divided government,” she said. “In our first month, you’re going to see us champion efforts to improve rights for working folks, address high prescription costs and increase government transparency and ethics.”

At least some of those were issues that stalled during the past two years when Democrats were in full control in Lansing. Now, they will be among the measures that will require bipartisan buy-in in 2025.