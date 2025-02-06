Lansing City Councilmembers Peter Spadafore, Brian Jackson say they won't seek reelection

Two Lansing City Councilmembers are choosing to not run for reelection this year.

At-Large Councilmember Peter Spadafore made the announcement in a video posted to social media Thursday.

“Public service has been one of the greatest privileges of my life, and while this chapter is coming to a close, my commitment to our community remains steadfast,” he said in the video.

Spadafore says he is looking for new ways to serve the city.

“I look forward to finding new ways to give back and to continue working toward a stronger, more vibrant Lansing,” Spadafore said.

Fourth Ward Councilmember Brian Jackson also decided to not seek reelection. In a social media post late last week, he said he wasn't able to balance a reelection campaign with supporting his family, his clients as a public defender and his constituents.

"I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made together over the last seven years, particularly in advancing important conversations around policing and sustainability," he said.

Jackson also made several pledges about his final year on the council.

"I remain committed to addressing the housing crisis, with a focus on increasing affordable units and exploring creative alternatives. I am also dedicated to strengthening the accountability of the Board of Water and Light, ensuring they serve both the people and the environment with greater transparency and responsibility," he said.

"Finally, I hope we can work toward revising the Lansing City Charter to better empower the people and restore balance to the democratic process.

Their terms will end on January 1. Elections will be held November 4 to determine their successors.