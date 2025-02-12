A Jackson park's new name honors a family's political service

A park in the city of Jackson has a new name that honors a local family’s years of public service.

New Leaf Park has been renamed Griffin Park.

The Jackson City Council voted to make the change Tuesday to mark the contributions of Mick, Marty and John Griffin.

Ward One Councilmember Arlene Robinson says the name change pays tribute to work the family has done, representing local residents over the years.

“Time and dedication, service to the people, networking with different agencies, non-profits, you know, I think it’s very important to recognize those people that have done that,” Robinson said.

The late Michael “Mick” Griffin served as a Michigan State Representative for 26 years and was a Jackson City Commissioner from 1967 to 1973.

His son John was a Jackson City Commissioner and is the current Summit Township Supervisor. Another son, City Treasurer Martin “Marty” Griffin was mayor of Jackson and represented the city in the Michigan State Legislature.

Robinson says she has worked with Marty Griffin on many projects.

“Marty has been a long serving mayor for the city of Jackson,” she said. “With my leadership with the local NAACP, you know, we networked quite a bit.”

In a news release, Mayor Daniel Mahoney said the Griffin family represents, in his words, “the very best of Jackson.”