Inmates sue MDOC for alleged forced labor, gender discrimination

Inmates in Michigan’s only prison for women are suing the state Department of Corrections for alleged forced labor and gender discrimination.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiffs at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility were forced to work as unpaid porters, cleaning common areas like showers and hallways, despite having chronic medical conditions. It’s asking the Michigan Court of Claims to certify its class action status.

Each of the women in the complaint live in the units that house the prison’s Vocational Village Curriculum but don’t participate in it. Instead, they work other paid prison jobs like for the Michigan Braille Transcribing Fund, or as tutors.

Still, women say prison staff told them if they don’t work at least one week a month as an unpaid porter, they could potentially face discipline and risk their paid jobs and educational opportunities.

That goes against department policy, according to the complaint.

“Prisoners in Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) correctional facilities who are assigned to work and/or school shall be paid and/or receive stipends for the assignments as set forth in this policy except if in the Special Alternative Incarceration Program,” MDOC’s directive on prison work reads.

The lawsuit claims the warden at Huron Valley told the women the unpaid work requirement was department wide, though the plaintiffs argue men in a similar situation didn’t have to work for free.

According to the complaint, attempts to resolve the issue within the prison system were unsuccessful, with a friend of one plaintiff reaching out personally to Kyle Kaminski, the MDOC legislative liaison.

In purported correspondence included in the complaint, Kaminski said the village model at the prison is supposed to have a different feel from the rest of the prison, leading to the need for more internal porters.

“At both male villages, having some responsibility for the unit is perceived as part of being in the Village community, but it seemed like the approach at WHV could have focused on that more,” the email reads.

The women, who are representing themselves, in the lawsuit are seeking damages from MDOC and an end to the unpaid labor policy. They’re also asking for court appointed attorneys.

MDOC has not responded to a request for comment.