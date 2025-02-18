© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Ella Sharp Museum exhibit honors women from Jackson's past and and present

WKAR Public Media | By Emma George-Griffin
Published February 18, 2025 at 12:30 PM EST
Ella Sharp Musem's "Women Made: Stories of Impact" exhibit.
Courtesy
/
Ella Sharp Musem
Ella Sharp Museum's "Women Made: Stories of Impact" exhibit features several important women from the Jackson area.

The Ella Sharp Museum in Jackson is celebrating both Black History Month and Women’s History month with a new exhibit titled “Women Made: Stories of Impact."

The exhibit features women who are currently making an impact in the Jackson community as well as influential women from Jackson’s past.

The exhibit will open on February 18 with an opening reception taking place on March 13 in honor of Women’s History Month.

The museum’s Director of Curatorial Affairs Harrison Marcott says the exhibit is semi-permeant and will likely be integrated into the existing Jackson History exhibit after August.

“By honoring those stories, you're honoring those people and developing a kind of empathy with your community. Everyone's got stories, so we're hoping that people will come in and see these and be able to see themselves in these women,” Marcott said.

"Women Made: Stories of Impact" exhibit featuring artifacts, stories, and photos of influential women in Jackson
Courtesy
/
Ella Sharp Museum
Individual stories of several women are displayed in Ella Sharp Museum's new exhibit, along with photos and artifacts.

In honor of Black History Month, women like 19th century temperance advocate Lucy Thurman and current Jackson humanitarian Wanda “Mama TuTu” Beavers are being celebrated in the exhibit along with other inspirational women of color.

Women Made also features former Jackson resident and professional baseball player Vivian Kellogg who served as one of the inspirations for the film “A League of Their Own."

Bomber jacket and baseballs owned by Vivian Kellogg displayed at a new exhibit in the Ella Sharp Museum.
Courtesy
/
Ella Sharp Museum
Baseballs and a jacket owned by Vivian Kellogg, a baseball player who was a part of the women-only league that inspired the 1992 film, "A League of Their Own" are on display at the exhibit.

Marcott says women in the community had a large role in helping determine who the exhibit would honor. Students from Jackson College were also involved in creating labels for the largely text-based exhibit.
