Lansing distributes feminine hygiene products for free at city facilities

In an effort to eliminate obstacles to essential health supplies, the city of Lansing will now provide free feminine hygiene products in all of its facilities.

The program announced Wednesday is the result of a request from City Councilmember Trini Pehlivanoglu.

“Anyone who's been in need of these hygiene products understands how important they are — they truly are essential,” Pehlivanoglu said. “Whether you're taking a class at one of our community centers or visiting City Hall or one of our other buildings like the Turner Dodge House or, you know, having fun at the Groesbeck Golf Course, you'll be able to access these products for free.”

In response to Pehlivanoglu’s idea, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor ran a pilot program and found the project could happen without much money or effort.

“It turned out the cost was fairly minimal,” Schor said. “It was viable because we could get the products along with all of our other facilities products.”

Starting soon, the city will install 38 feminine hygiene dispensers in community centers. In the spring, the city plans to put dispensers in select local parks as well.

The following locations currently have products available in women’s restrooms:

· Lansing City Hall: 1st, 3rd, 7th, 9th, 10th floors

· Foster Community Center

· Gier Community Center

· Letts Community Center

· Schmidt Southside Community Center

· Fenner Nature Center

· Turner Dodge House

· Groesbeck Golf Course