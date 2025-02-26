Jackson approves developer for historic Hayes Hotel renovation

Jackson city council members have approved a proposal to sell the historic Hayes Hotel to Ohio-based developer CollierGibson, which plans to convert the long-vacant building into 109 market-rate apartments with commercial and retail space.

Built in 1926, the hotel operated until the mid-1970s before becoming office space for Consumers Energy. The city purchased the property in 2004, and it has remained vacant since then.

City spokesperson Aaron Dimick says the redevelopment is a key part of downtown Jackson’s revitalization.

“This is really the missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to redeveloping downtown Jackson,” Dimick said.

“There's been so much work and we've really been seeing the fruits of that over the past decade. We've been seeing so many new apartment buildings going up and vacant storefronts filled with new businesses."

Construction is expected to begin this summer and take about two years to complete.