Gilchrist announces run for governor

Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist launched his campaign Tuesday to try and become the first gubernatorial running mate to ascend to the top spot in over 40 years as well as the first Black governor of Michigan.

“I just believe that if we make the right choices today, put in place the right programs, make the right investments, that there will not be a person who will have to choose to go elsewhere to be who they want to be if we do the right things in Michigan,” he told Michigan Public Radio shortly after making the announcement.

“I’m a problem solver. I’m a solution builder and I have demonstrated that on the issues that matter to people – housing to health care. I want Michigan to be the best place for people to know they can be their best. They can stay. They can succeed. They can have an idea and be successful.”

The announcement was no surprise. Gilchrist filed the paperwork last week to make his campaign official and allow him to start fundraising. His campaign also posted a video early Tuesday.

Gilchrist said his priorities as governor would include affordable housing and improving health care access. He also said a Gilchrist administration would not be a clone of Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s administration. His high-profile assignments in the Whitmer administration included leading the Michigan Coronavirus Health Disparities Task Force.

“You know, we are in different times,” he said. “I’m really proud of the work that I’ve done with Governor Whitmer. We’ve solved a ton of problems and laid a good foundation for the future.”

Gilchrist’s history is heavy on computers and technology. He was a software engineer for Microsoft in Redmond, Washington, before his attention turned to political activism. He worked as an organizer and put his tech skills to work at Community Change and later went on to serve as national campaign director for MoveOn.org in Washington, D.C. before returning to Detroit in 2014 to be the city’s director of innovation and emerging technology.

He was something of a surprise pick to be Whitmer’s running mate in 2018. His only run for elected office prior to joining the Whitmer ticket was a failed bid for Detroit City Clerk in 2017, which he lost to incumbent Janice Winfrey.

The Whitmer-Gilchrist ticket won the 2018 race over the Republican ticket by a little more than 10 points and four years later won again by a handy margin.

If he wins the August primary, Gilchrist would be the second Black candidate for governor nominated by a major party in Michigan. Wayne County Executive William

Lucas won the Republican primary in 1987, but lost the election to incumbent Gov. James Blanchard (D).

Gov. William Milliken was the last lieutenant governor to succeed to the top job. But that was because he filled a vacancy after then-Gov. George Romney resigned mid-term to join President Richard M. Nixon’s cabinet as the Health and Human Services Secretary.

The August Democratic primary is shaping up to be a crowded contest. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson have also announced they are seeking the Democratic nomination and more are expected to join.

In the Republican race, Michigan Senate Minority Leader Aric Nesbitt and truck driver Anthony Hudson have filed to run in the primary. Former Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox has formed an exploratory committee, which is essentially a campaign committee that allows a candidate to fundraise and make expenditures.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is running as an independent.