New study calls for overhaul of Michigan's road funding and allocation legislation

A new study released by the Citizens Research Council (CRC) recommends replacing Michigan’s decades-old road funding legislation, citing inefficiencies and the difficulty of auditing the current system.

Michigan’s Public Act 51, enacted in 1951, was originally intended to expire after 15 years but has since been extended multiple times. Over the years, the act has been amended more than 300 times, creating a complex framework that has made it difficult to track the flow of road funding, according to CRC research associate Eric Paul Dennis.

“We've added hundreds of pages of amendments that have made it practically impossible to understand where money is going or where it should go,” Dennis said. “This law just isn't working for Michigan, and I think it's beyond repair.”

The CRC study suggests restructuring the funding formula by redistributing road ownership based on local agencies' ability to maintain their routes. It also recommends considering factors such as road use, climate and pavement area in future funding decisions.

CRC President Eric Lupher emphasized that fixing the allocation process is just as crucial as securing additional road funding.

“What you do with the money matters as much as how much money you have,” Lupher said. “We recognize that Michigan has been underfunding the roads, but if we don't fix what we do with the money once we get it, we're just going to get more of the same. And that's not great results.”

The study found the performance of Michigan’s road program declined between 2004 and 2024, including a decrease in the percentage of pavement rated in fair condition. Michigan currently ranks 30th in state road funding and 40th in overall road conditions.

The study’s authors urge lawmakers to develop a more transparent and effective system to address Michigan’s deteriorating infrastructure.