Michigan Avenue construction in Lansing to restart Friday

Now that ground temperatures are rising, the next phase of the $14 million Michigan Avenue rehabilitation project in Lansing is set to begin.

Lansing City Engineer Nicole McPherson says that will mean detours for commuters and shoppers in the work area.

“We’re going to have a road closure on Michigan Avenue from east of Leslie to west of Lathrop,” McPherson said.

Local groups and businesses are anticipating disruptions.

“It’s going to be pretty hard for our clients to get in the door,” said Ayla Tulette, office coordinator for the Women’s Center of Greater Lansing, a nonprofit located on Michigan Avenue. “We’re worried that our clients aren’t going to know that we’re still open.”

She’s also worried about the potential impact on the women they serve.

“We’re … concerned about the amount of, like, construction workers and people that are going to be walking by and the privacy for our clients.”

The city of Lansing says it will maintain access to buildings in the construction zone while the work is being done.

This closure is expected to last until early July. The entire Michigan Avenue project is due to wrap up in the fall.