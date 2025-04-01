National Weather Service warns of potential for more severe weather Wednesday in mid-Michigan

The National Weather Service is warning that more severe weather could be in store for lower Michigan on Wednesday evening.

Multiple rounds of storms could result in flooding, and if the weather worsens, the NWS says the area could experience winds of up to 70 miles per hour, hail up to one inch and potentially, tornadoes.

NWS meteorologist Brandon Hoving said the storms could also cause more problems for people who are still waiting for the power to come back on after last weekend’s powerful storms.

“Unfortunately, we are likely to see additional power outages develop,” Hoving said. “They could also expand in areas that have already been hit by severe weather. They may actually worsen as well.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, there were still nearly 80,000 Consumers Energy customers statewide without electricity. The utility told WKAR on Monday most would get their power back by the end of Tuesday, if not Wednesday and that crews were preparing for the next round of storms.

Courtesy / NWS

Hoving said two waves of storms are possible on Wednesday; one in the morning and another in the evening.

“Damaging wind gusts are the main hazard we are expecting. We cannot rule out a few tornadoes and large hail as well,” he said.

If temperatures rise enough on Wednesday evening, Hoving says the risk of tornadoes forming may also increase.

Storms are expected to be most severe between 4-11 p.m. on Wednesday.