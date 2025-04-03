City of Grand Ledge crowdfunding to build new inclusive and accessible playground

The city of Grand Ledge is seeking funding from the community to build a new playground for kids of all abilities at Jaycee Park.

The park already has an ADA accessible canoe and kayak launch, and a splash pad.

The proposed 12,000-square-foot playground will include a play tower, swings and several climbing and slide areas.

Dave Logel, a special education teacher at Grand Ledge High School who also serves on the city council, said that community feedback led to the plan for the new playground.

The final design for the playground, he said, doesn’t just comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act; it’s also “universally designed,” meaning it will be usable by all regardless of age or ability.

“This universally designed playground means that my students, my own children and others from the community can play, explore and belong side by side with their peers,” Logel said. “That's the kind of community that we can build in Grand Ledge through this crowdsourcing and crowdfunding effort.”

The project will cost around $1.2 million, and Logel said 60% of the funding has already been secured. The city is now asking the community and local businesses to help raise $300,000 through a crowdfunding campaign.