© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU police arrest 19 pro-Palestine protesters for occupying Admin Building

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published April 11, 2025 at 5:30 PM EDT
Michigan State University police arrest Eli Folts for trespassing. Folts is one of 19 pro-Palestine protesters arrested after occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group was given three warnings before police began making arrests.
1 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrest Eli Folts for trespassing. Folts is one of 19 pro-Palestine protesters arrested after occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group was given three warnings before police began making arrests.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Chris Root speaks to pro-Palestinian students at Michigan State University during a protest outside the Hannah Administration Building on April 10, 2025. The students advocate for the university to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
2 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Chris Root speaks to pro-Palestinian students at Michigan State University during a protest outside the Hannah Administration Building on April 10, 2025. The students advocate for the university to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
A Donald Trump impersonator promoting Charlie Kirk's visit to Michigan State University comments on a pro-Palestine protest outside the Hannah Administration Building on April 10, 2025.
3 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
A Donald Trump impersonator promoting Charlie Kirk's visit to Michigan State University comments on a pro-Palestine protest outside the Hannah Administration Building on April 10, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
4 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestinian students at Michigan State University led a group of protesters outside the Hannah Administration Building on April 10, 2025. The students advocate for the university to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
5 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestinian students at Michigan State University led a group of protesters outside the Hannah Administration Building on April 10, 2025. The students advocate for the university to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
6 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
7 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
8 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
9 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
10 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University Trustee Dennis Denno speaks to pro-Palestine protesters occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
11 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University Trustee Dennis Denno speaks to pro-Palestine protesters occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University Trustee Dennis Denno speaks to pro-Palestine protesters occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
12 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University Trustee Dennis Denno speaks to pro-Palestine protesters occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University Trustee Dennis Denno exits the Hannah Administration Building, declining to comment to reporters after speaking to pro-Palestine protesters occupying the first floor of the building on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
13 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University Trustee Dennis Denno exits the Hannah Administration Building, declining to comment to reporters after speaking to pro-Palestine protesters occupying the first floor of the building on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
14 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police issue a trespass warning to a group of pro-Palestine protesters occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours after the building closed on April 10, 2025. Police arrested 19 protesters who declined to leave the building willingly after being given three warnings.
15 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police issue a trespass warning to a group of pro-Palestine protesters occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours after the building closed on April 10, 2025. Police arrested 19 protesters who declined to leave the building willingly after being given three warnings.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
16 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
17 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
18 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
19 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
20 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police issue a trespass warning to a group of pro-Palestine protesters occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours after the building closed on April 10, 2025. Police arrested 19 protesters who declined to leave the building willingly after being given three warnings.
21 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police issue a trespass warning to a group of pro-Palestine protesters occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours after the building closed on April 10, 2025. Police arrested 19 protesters who declined to leave the building willingly after being given three warnings.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
22 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine student organizers at Michigan State University led a group of around 50 protesters to occupy the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police issue a trespass warning to a group of pro-Palestine protesters occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours after the building closed on April 10, 2025. Police arrested 19 protesters who declined to leave the building willingly after being given three warnings.
23 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police issue a trespass warning to a group of pro-Palestine protesters occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours after the building closed on April 10, 2025. Police arrested 19 protesters who declined to leave the building willingly after being given three warnings.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
24 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
25 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
26 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
27 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
28 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
29 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police arrest Eli Folts for trespassing. Folts is one of 19 pro-Palestine protesters arrested after occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group was given three warnings before police began making arrests.
30 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrest Eli Folts for trespassing. Folts is one of 19 pro-Palestine protesters arrested after occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group was given three warnings before police began making arrests.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
31 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group wants MSU to divest from financial holdings in Israel.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. They were each issued a citation for a 30-day misdemeanor.
32 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. They were each issued a citation for a 30-day misdemeanor.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. They were each issued a citation for a 30-day misdemeanor.
33 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. They were each issued a citation for a 30-day misdemeanor.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. They were each issued a citation for a 30-day misdemeanor.
34 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. They were each issued a citation for a 30-day misdemeanor.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. They were each issued a citation for a 30-day misdemeanor.
35 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters for trespassing after the protesters occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. They were each issued a citation for a 30-day misdemeanor.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Pro-Palestine protester Eli Folts holds up a citation for a 30-day misdemeanor after being arrested by Michigan State University police for trespassing. Folts is one of 19 pro-Palestine protesters arrested after occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group was given three warnings before police began making arrests.
36 of 36  — Pro-Palestinian protest at Michigan State University
Pro-Palestine protester Eli Folts holds up a citation for a 30-day misdemeanor after being arrested by Michigan State University police for trespassing. Folts is one of 19 pro-Palestine protesters arrested after occupying the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours on April 10, 2025. The group was given three warnings before police began making arrests.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU

Michigan State University police arrested 19 pro-Palestine protesters who occupied the first floor of the Hannah Administration Building for more than two hours after the building closed Thursday night.

The protest was organized by members of the MSU Hurriya Coalition, which is asking the university to divest from financial holdings in Israel. It was timed to coincide with a meeting between some coalition members and university leaders; the coalition has been calling for a public town hall to address the university’s investments, but leaders refused and scheduled the private meeting instead.

Eli Folts, who helped organize the rally and was one of the individuals arrested, said the coalition wanted to protest because “we’re tired of the runaround.”

“We really just wish they would act in good faith,” Folts said. “They have not shown us that, a single sliver of that.”

After about an hour, students who attended the meeting returned to the first floor and told the protesters that while small gains were made, the university was unwilling to make what they would consider meaningful concessions.

Unsatisfied with the outcome, protesters began marching laps around the building while continuing to chant and sing protest songs.

MSU police gave protesters three warnings before officers began making arrests. Police Chief Mike Yankowski says they were each offered a final opportunity to leave the building before being arrested.

“Each one of those 19 individuals said personally to the police officer, ‘No, I will not leave,’” Yankowski said.

But outside of the failure to leave the property, Yankowski said the protesters complied with orders.

“There was no use of force used. Everyone was compliant,” Yankowski said. “They were handcuffed. There was no resistance.”

The individuals arrested were each issued a citation for a low-level misdemeanor.

The protest came a day before a meeting of the MSU Board of Trustees. In a press conference on Friday, Board Chair Kelly Tebay said that while “it’s very important for our students’ voices to be heard,” the university has rules, like when buildings are open to the public, “and those rules need to be enforced.”

While student activists said the university was unwilling to make concessions, President Kevin Guskiewicz said that “I think we’ll be able to make some progress on” some of the requests expressed by the coalition.

During the Board of Trustees meeting, Trustee Mike Balow encouraged everyone to “lower the temperature” and “deal with each other on a very human level.”

“Incremental progress towards understanding should never be discounted at all,” Balow said. “As long as we’re talking and discussing the issues of the day, under the flag that flies out front that guarantees our right for free speech and which many people have died for, we’re going to get to the right place.”

Produced with assistance from the Public Media Journalists Association Editor Corps funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.
WKAR News
Andrew Roth
See stories by Andrew Roth
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

WKAR delivers fact-based, independent journalism—free and accessible to all. No paywalls, no corporate influence—just trusted reporting that keeps our community informed. Your support makes this possible. Donate today.
DONATE