Mid-Michigan voters to weigh in on millages, bond proposals during May 6 election

Millages for schools and public safety departments throughout mid-Michigan will be up for votes during the state’s special elections May 6.

These are the proposals voters in Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Jackson Counties will decide on at the ballot box.

Ingham County

The Webberville Community Schools Operating Millage Renewal would allow the school district to continue to collect 18 mills on all property, except principal residences and other property exempted by law. The millage is set to expire this year.

The Perry Public School Bond Proposal would allow Perry Public Schools to borrow more than $19.6 million for building and outfitting a new addition to the middle and high school, updating school buildings with improvements for safety and new educational technology, and improving athletic fields, playgrounds and other school facilities.

The Springport Public Schools Bond Proposal would allow Springport Public Schools to borrow up to $32.7 million to construct new additions to school buildings, as well as building a new transportation facility. The bonds would also be used to improve school security, install new instructional technology, and build new or improve existing athletic facilities and playgrounds.

Eaton County

The Countywide Public Safety Millage Proposition would increase funding for the Eaton County prosecuting attorney’s office, sheriff’s road patrol services, and staffing, facilities and services for animal control at a rate of $2 per $1,000 of taxable property value. The millage would last 10 years, raising approximately $10 million during the first year.

The Lakewood Public Schools Bond Proposal would allow Lakewood Public Schools to borrow about $29.9 million to update school buildings, including with new security features, instructional technology, athletic facilities and playgrounds.

The Springport Public Schools Bond Proposal would allow Springport Public Schools to borrow up to $32.7 million to construct new additions to school buildings, as well as building a new transportation facility. The bonds would also be used to improve school security, install new instructional technology, and build new or improve existing athletic facilities and playgrounds.

Clinton County

The Mount Clemens Community Schools Ballot would allow the Mount Clemens Community School District to borrow $91.8 million to restore the historical high school building, create separate high school and junior high school learning environments with secure entrance vestibules and build new additions to the secondary complex.

The St. Johns Public Schools Bond would allow St. Johns Public Schools to borrow more than $99.7 million to purchase new school buses and upgrade existing school buildings or build and furnish new ones.

