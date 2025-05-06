Ingham County's Willow Community Health Center to temporarily relocate

The Ingham County Health Department is moving the Willow Community Health Center from its current Lansing location on South Pennsylvania Avenue. Beginning June 23, it will operate out of a space in the Forest Community Health Center on South Cedar Street.

Ingham County Medical Health Officer Dr. Nike Shoyinka says there are several reasons for the move, including budgetary issues.

“That space that we are using is larger than we need right now,” Shoyinka said. “And over the last couple of years we’ve had to also address budget deficits.”

Last year, the county announced its Community Health Centers were facing a $4.5 million operational shortfall. In response, officials decided to close one of its thirteen clinics and lay off employees.

Shoyinka says the county plans to operate Willow out of the Forest Center for 18-24 months, and no positions will be cut.

“The original plan for that building was always for that clinic to be temporary,” she said. “As a result of our consolidation of services, looking for efficient opportunities for efficiency, we decided that would be one location where we would consolidate while we find the ideal location.”

Shoyinka says the health department has been working with the state of Michigan to secure funding for a permanent location for services provided by the Willow Center — one that she says will ideally be situated to serve clients in the North Lansing area.