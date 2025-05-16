© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MI corrections officers call for bills stuck in limbo from last session to be sent to governor

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published May 16, 2025 at 8:42 AM EDT
Members of the Michigan Corrections Organization protest nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature last year being withheld from the governor by the Republican state House majority at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025.
1 of 7  — Michigan Corrections Organization protest
Members of the Michigan Corrections Organization protest nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature last year being withheld from the governor by the Republican state House majority at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, left, speaks to members of the Michigan Corrections Organization at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025. The group organized a protest to demand nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature that are now being withheld by the Republican state House majority be transmitted to the governor's office.
2 of 7  — Michigan Corrections Organization protest
Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, left, speaks to members of the Michigan Corrections Organization at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025. The group organized a protest to demand nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature that are now being withheld by the Republican state House majority be transmitted to the governor's office.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Members of the Michigan Corrections Organization protest nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature last year being withheld from the governor by the Republican state House majority at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025.
3 of 7  — Michigan Corrections Organization protest
Members of the Michigan Corrections Organization protest nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature last year being withheld from the governor by the Republican state House majority at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Members of the Michigan Corrections Organization protest nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature last year being withheld from the governor by the Republican state House majority at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025.
4 of 7  — Michigan Corrections Organization protest
Members of the Michigan Corrections Organization protest nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature last year being withheld from the governor by the Republican state House majority at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan state Sen. Sue Shink, D-Northfield Twp., right, speaks to members of the Michigan Corrections Organization at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025. The group organized a protest to demand nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature that are now being withheld by the Republican state House majority be transmitted to the governor's office.
5 of 7  — Michigan Corrections Organization protest
Michigan state Sen. Sue Shink, D-Northfield Twp., right, speaks to members of the Michigan Corrections Organization at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025. The group organized a protest to demand nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature that are now being withheld by the Republican state House majority be transmitted to the governor's office.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Michigan state Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, right, speaks to members of the Michigan Corrections Organization at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025. The group organized a protest to demand nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature that are now being withheld by the Republican state House majority be transmitted to the governor's office.
6 of 7  — Michigan Corrections Organization protest
Michigan state Sen. Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing, right, speaks to members of the Michigan Corrections Organization at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025. The group organized a protest to demand nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature that are now being withheld by the Republican state House majority be transmitted to the governor's office.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU
Members of the Michigan Corrections Organization protest nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature last year being withheld from the governor by the Republican state House majority at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025.
7 of 7  — Michigan Corrections Organization protest
Members of the Michigan Corrections Organization protest nine bills passed by both chambers of the Michigan Legislature last year being withheld from the governor by the Republican state House majority at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, Mich., on May 15, 2025.
Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU

A group representing Michigan’s corrections officers is asking the state House of Representatives to send a package of bills affecting their retirement options to the governor.

The legislation would allow corrections officers to opt into a pension system, which advocates say would increase stability for the officers, making it easier to attract and retain staff.

Both chambers of the Legislature passed the bills last year. But the state House led by Democrats at the time failed to transmit them to the governor before Republicans took over the majority in the chamber. They’ve been stuck in limbo ever since.

Byron Osborn is president of the Michigan Corrections Organization. He said the bills should have been sent to the governor while Democrats still had the majority.

“Somebody had a deliberate reason for holding onto these bills,” Osborn said. “There was zero reason for the outgoing speaker and clerk to not send them.”

He said the group wants Governor Gretchen Whitmer to weigh in on the dispute.

“To our knowledge, she has not yet weighed in and said, 'I want those bills sent to me per the Constitution,'" Osborn said. “She hasn’t said that that we’re aware of.”

A court has ruled the House is required to send the bills to the governor. But the House has indicated they don’t plan to do so, with Speaker Matt Hall claiming victory in the case brought by the Democrat-led state Senate.
WKAR News
Andrew Roth
See stories by Andrew Roth
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE