Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum wants to be Michigan’s next Secretary of State

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum has announced she’s running for Michigan Secretary of State in 2026.

In a news release announcing her candidacy, Byrum, a Democrat, says she has administered 40 elections and several recounts since she was elected as Ingham County Clerk in 2012. She says that experience qualifies her for the post.

“Michigan residents deserve a Secretary of State who can step in on day one and get to work,” said Byrum. “I’m committed to serving the people of Michigan and providing them with excellent customer service.”

Before becoming County Clerk, Byrum served in the Michigan House of Representatives for six years. But she says the 18 years she spent owning and operating a hardware store in Charlotte also makes her a good candidate for Secretary of State.

“I ran a successful small business where I've had to balance budgets, make payroll and constantly innovate to satisfy customers,” she said.

Byrum is the second candidate to announce a run for Secretary of State. She faces competition from the Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie, also a Democrat.

Current Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson can't seek reelection because of term limits. Benson, a Democrat, is running for governor in 2026.