Georgia Tech's J Batt to be Michigan State University's next athletic director

Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz says J Batt will be the school's next athletic director.

At the beginning of May, Guskiewicz announced former AD Alan Haller, who had been in the position since 2021, was parting ways with the university.

Batt is coming from Georgia Tech where he's served as vice president and director of athletics since 2022.

“J has an impressive record at several Power 5 schools and an impeccable reputation as a strong and innovative leader,” Guskiewicz said in a statement.

“He will bring experience, excitement and a commitment to elevating Spartan athletics to the next level. We are thrilled to have J join our leadership team at Michigan State.”

The MSU Board of Trustees will vote on his contract and appointment at its June 13 meeting. He's expected to start the week of June 16.

“This is truly an amazing opportunity to lead an outstanding, tradition-rich and passionate program, and I am grateful to President Guskiewicz and the Board of Trustees for the opportunity,” Batt said in a press release announcing his hiring.

“Working together, in alignment with university leadership, the full athletics department and an enthusiastic fan base, we can take the positive momentum already happening at MSU and reach new levels of success as we move into the next era of intercollegiate athletics. My family and I look forward to joining the Michigan State and East Lansing communities.”

Batt is known for breaking Georgia Tech records for athletic fundraising and academic success for student athletes.

He has also worked at the University of Alabama, East Carolina University, the University of Maryland, James Madison University, William & Mary and the University of North Carolina.

“With J Batt’s hiring, President Kevin Guskiewicz has found the right person to lead our department as college athletics continues to evolve. J has displayed tremendous innovation as a leader and has a proven track record of revenue generation," said MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo, who served as co-interim AD after Haller left, in a statement.