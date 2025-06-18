Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine to challenge Rep. Tom Barrett in 7th district race

A seasoned diplomat is jumping into one of Michigan’s most competitive political races.

Bridget Brink, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine until earlier this year, has announced her candidacy for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. The district spans from Jackson to Lansing and is currently represented by Republican Congressman Tom Barrett.

Brink resigned her ambassadorship in April, citing what she described as the Trump administration’s “appeasement” of Russia. Now back in her home state, she says her experience abroad—especially witnessing the fragility of young democracies—has motivated her to run.

"What I have seen in those countries where the democracies are 20, 30 years old is that democracies can slide into autocracies," Brink said. "I always thought that we, in America wouldn't be at risk for something like this , but I see that the risk is there.”

Barrett, a former state senator and Army veteran, flipped the seat in 2024 after Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin vacated it for a U.S. Senate run. He’s been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Brink also criticized recent cuts to federal programs, including Medicare and Social Security, pointing to their impact on Michigan seniors and rural hospitals.

“This is going to be a problem that affects not just those individuals, but hospitals, the state budget and others as well," said Brink. " I lived with my grandparents. I remember them getting their Social Security checks—how important that was."

The 7th District is expected to be one of the most closely watched races in the 2026 midterms.

Rep. Barrett’s campaign has not yet responded to Brink’s announcement.

