© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine to challenge Rep. Tom Barrett in 7th district race

WKAR Public Media | By Maxwell Howard
Published June 18, 2025 at 6:31 PM EDT
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink speaks during a news conference in Izmail, Ukraine, April 26, 2023.
Andrew Kravchenko
/
AP
U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink speaks during a news conference in Izmail, Ukraine, April 26, 2023.

A seasoned diplomat is jumping into one of Michigan’s most competitive political races.

Bridget Brink, who served as the U.S. ambassador to Ukraine until earlier this year, has announced her candidacy for Michigan’s 7th Congressional District. The district spans from Jackson to Lansing and is currently represented by Republican Congressman Tom Barrett.

Brink resigned her ambassadorship in April, citing what she described as the Trump administration’s “appeasement” of Russia. Now back in her home state, she says her experience abroad—especially witnessing the fragility of young democracies—has motivated her to run.

"What I have seen in those countries where the democracies are 20, 30 years old is that democracies can slide into autocracies," Brink said. "I always thought that we, in America wouldn't be at risk for something like this , but I see that the risk is there.”

Barrett, a former state senator and Army veteran, flipped the seat in 2024 after Democratic Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin vacated it for a U.S. Senate run. He’s been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump.

Brink also criticized recent cuts to federal programs, including Medicare and Social Security, pointing to their impact on Michigan seniors and rural hospitals.

“This is going to be a problem that affects not just those individuals, but hospitals, the state budget and others as well," said Brink. " I lived with my grandparents. I remember them getting their Social Security checks—how important that was."

The 7th District is expected to be one of the most closely watched races in the 2026 midterms.

Rep. Barrett’s campaign has not yet responded to Brink’s announcement.
WKAR News
Maxwell Howard
See stories by Maxwell Howard
Support Local Journalism in Mid-Michigan

Help WKAR reach 200 donations by June 20 to fund more of the fact-based reporting mid-Michigan relies on. When we hit the goal, MSU Federal Credit Union will unlock a $10,000 gift in support of your public media station.

Be one of the 200. Give now.

DONATE