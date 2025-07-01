© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Haslett Public Schools investigating report of sexual assaults

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published July 1, 2025 at 12:13 PM EDT
The Haslett Public Schools Administration Building.
Courtesy of Haslett Public Schools
The Haslett Public Schools Administration Building.

The Haslett Public Schools superintendent says the district is investigating a report of multiple sexual assaults by a student.

The investigation comes after parents of one of the alleged victims spoke at two previous Haslett Board of Education meetings.

They allege the school didn’t do enough to investigate after their daughter and other students were sexually assaulted on an elementary school playground in May.

The parents – who we are not identifying to protect the identity of the victims - say their daughter was interviewed in a public hallway and returned to class, where she was seated near the student accused of assaulting her.

In a statement to WKAR News, Superintendent Patrick Malley said the district is aware of the allegations and has opened an investigation but cannot comment further since it includes matters under an active Title IX inquiry.

Title IX prohibits sex-based discrimination in any education program that receives federal funding.

WKAR has reached out to the Meridian Township Police Department, but it has yet to comment.

The school board’s next meeting is scheduled for July 21.
Andrew Roth
