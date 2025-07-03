Catch two fireworks shows in Lansing, plus more events across Mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan communities are preparing to light up the sky this Fourth of July, and one downtown Lansing location is giving visitors the chance to catch two fireworks displays in one night.

The Lansing Shuffle, a food hall along the riverfront, offers a prime viewing spot for both the city’s official fireworks and a show at Jackson Field following the Lansing Lugnuts’ home game.

Adado Riverfront Park will host Lansing’s annual Fourth of July concert starting at 8 p.m., with fireworks launched near the Shiawassee Street Bridge after dark. Jackson Field opens at 4:45 p.m. for the Lugnuts game against the Fort Wayne TinCaps, followed by postgame fireworks.

Lansing Shuffle manager Sidney McCalib says the location is staying open late—until 1 a.m.—to take full advantage of the crowds.

“Oh I’m freaking ecstatic,” McCalib said. “Obviously, Lansing Shuffle is right in the social district, and with them bringing the fireworks down to the Shiawassee Bridge, that means we’re gonna see a big bump in business that day because people are gonna want prime real estate to watch that.”

More events happening across Mid-Michigan are listed below:

JACKSON



Fireworks on Thursday, July 3 at the Cascades featuring live entertainment. Event starts at 6 p.m, fireworks at dusk.

MASON



Fireworks at the Ingham County Fairgrounds on Thursday, July 3 at 10:15 p.m. Activities include cow pie bingo and tethered hot air balloon rides. Weekend camping is available.

EATON RAPIDS

