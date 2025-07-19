Suspected serial Bath Township home invader identified

An East Lansing man has been identified as a suspect in the stabbing of a homeowner during a string of home invasions in Clinton County's Bath Township.

Michigan State Police have named 27-year-old Bailey William Glazier of East Lansing as the suspect in the July 12 incident.

Investigators say Glazier attempted to break into several vehicles before entering at least two homes. Bath Township Police body camera footage appears to show Glazier holding a knife to a homeowner’s neck when officers arrived at the scene.

State Police Lt. Rene Gonzalez said Glazier faces a lengthy list of charges.

“Assault with intent to murder; home invasion, first degree, two counts; assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts; assaulting, resisting, obstructing a police officer, two counts — and those are all felonies,” Gonzalez said. “And then he had an assault and battery, which is a misdemeanor, and breaking and entering a residence without the owner’s permission.”

Gonzalez confirmed that Glazier remains in custody.

“He’s currently lodged at the Clinton County Jail, and he is next scheduled for a probable cause conference on July 31 at 10 a.m,,” Gonzalez said. “He does have a bond that was set at one million dollars.”

Michigan State Police continue to investigate, including a police-involved shooting that occurred during the arrest and is tied to the charges Glazier now faces.