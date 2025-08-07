Injured snowy owl seen near I-496 in Lansing — rescue efforts underway

Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center say they need the public's help to keep an eye out for a snowy owl that's been hanging around Lansing.

Snowy owls are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, a step below endangered. While the arctic animal is typically found in colder climates further north, some make the trip down to Michigan during the winter season.

Tami Montague / Courtesy

In a post on their Facebook page, the center said they're aware community members may have spotted the bird around I-496, near the South Clemens and Aurelius Road area. The center attempted to trap the owl this earlier this week using live bait and the help of Lansing Police, but were unsuccessful.

According to the post, the owl is eating and is able to fly but may have an injuries to its eye and leg.

A group of volunteers were in the area again Thursday. Louise Sagaert, with center, said they are monitoring the situation and will attempt to trap the owl again.

If spotted while grounded the public is being asked to call the Wildside Rehabilitation and Education Center.