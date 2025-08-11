© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spot this invasive beetle? Report it to help save Michigan’s trees

WKAR Public Media | By Ed Coury
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:07 PM EDT
Michigan State University
If the Asian longhorned beetle is discovered in Michigan, trees would have to be destroyed to stop their spread.

Michigan’s forests are under threat — and state officials are asking you to help stop a destructive insect before it takes hold.

The Asian longhorned beetle hasn’t been spotted in Michigan yet, but the state’s Department of Natural Resources is urging people to be on the lookout. The beetle targets 12 types of hardwood trees — including maples, elms, birches, willows, and horse chestnuts.

Joann Foreman with the DNR says the bug is easy to identify.

"They're about one and a half inches in length with black and white antennae and a black body with white spots."

If you think you’ve found one, Foreman says don’t just let it go.

"If you can capture it, do that. Put it in a plastic Ziploc bag and put it in your freezer and then we want you to report it. If you can't catch it, at least take as many pictures as you can of it."

Foreman says if the beetle is discovered in Michigan, infected trees would have to be destroyed to stop the spread.

To report a sighting, call 800-292-3939 or go online to http://misin.msu.edu.
WKAR News
Ed Coury
See stories by Ed Coury
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE