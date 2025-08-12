Jackson Chamber of Commerce proposes a different approach to pay for parking downtown

The City of Jackson is scrapping its previous proposal to introduce metered parking in the city. It would have charged $2 per hour and aimed to raise $750,000.

The funds generated would go towards parking infrastructure upgrades.

The new proposal’s target is 20 percent less, at $600,000 dollars. Instead of metered parking, the city will up its parking fines to $28 and raise parking permit fees by 25%.

The $700 one-time fee for property owners is also a compromise, Millers Shoe Parlor owner and 5th district chairmen James Shotwell explained. He said in the past properties have paid by the number of seats in their business.

"A lot of restaurants felt that it was an unfair burden put on them because they were bringing people downtown, but they were having to pay an assessment based on the number of seats they had in their restaurant, and this way they don't have to do that," Shotwell said.

Shotwell added that this proposal will encourage business growth in the downtown area, as metered parking caused customers to park elsewhere.

Although the $28 parking fine is significant, Shotwell said the fines will impact those who do not abide by the parking time limits.

"You have to pay for parking somehow," he said. "If you have a standalone business, you've got to maintain your own lot and take care of it. I think that this is a fair assessment on the ability to have a well maintained parking system."

Jackson County Chamber of Commerce president Ryan Tarrant says they are having active discussions with the city council and administration about this proposal.