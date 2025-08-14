Potter Park Zoo's newborn cub is a win for endangered Red Pandas

Lansing's Potter Park Zoo announced the arrival of a red panda cub Thursday.

The cub, born July 5, is the fifth litter for red panda parents Maliha and father Deagan-Reid, according to the zoo.

Animal care and veterinary teams have been monitoring the cub's progress and the zoo says the cub appears to be healthy and developing well.

“We are fortunate that Maliha is a fantastic mother, and the cub is doing well,” said Pat Fountain, Animal Care Supervisor. “This successful birth is very important to this endangered species.”

Both cub and mother will remain in an off-exhibit den area, but guests can still visit Deagan-Reid in the red panda habitat.

According to the zoo, panda newborns are born deaf, blind, and are small enough to fit into your palm. It can take over two weeks for cubs to open their eyes, and about two months before they begin venturing out of the nest.

Red pandas are classified as endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Their habits are located in the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China.

Both Maliha and Deagan-Reid are part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan. The program helps with the survival of endangered or threatened species.

The zoo said the cub's arrival is a win for the conservation of the endangered species.

The Potter Park Zoo is encouraging those interested in learning more about red pandas to follow the zoo’s social media platforms and website for updates on the cub’s growth, name reveal, and eventual public debut. They can also visit the Red Panda Network at www.redpandanetwork.org.