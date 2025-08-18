Here's what to expect driving into MSU's campus for move-in

It’s a move in week for Michigan State University’s campus community, and that means cars will be packing streets and parking lots.

Road closures and construction have been a summer fixture on Michigan State University’s campus this year.

Some construction projects from this summer are still ongoing, but Erica Venton with MSU Infrastructure and Planning Facilities said at least one lane will be open on all campus roads.

"There's not going to be any place on campus where you can't get through, it might just be that they're going to come down to one lane instead of having both lanes open," Venton said.

She added there will be a large number of pedestrians on campus as students move in, so drivers should be cautious and keep their eyes on the road.

The Capital Area Transportation Authority’s Spartan Service routes on campus also resume Monday morning.

Affected roads to be aware of:

