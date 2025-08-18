Most back-to-school shoppers buy some supplies online

A lot of mid-Michigan kids are heading back to school this week – armed with the backpacks, folders, and other supplies they’ll need for the new year.

And when it comes to buying those school supplies, most shoppers buy at least some of those items online.

55 percent of back-to-school shoppers purchase school supplies on the Internet, according to the National Retail Federation, followed by department stores, discount stores and clothing stores.

But that doesn’t mean brick and mortar stores don’t see a lot of school supply sales.

Several people shopping the school supply aisles at a southeast Michigan Walmart recently say they prefer to buy at a brick and mortar location.

Tanya Wilson of Troy says she’s not among the majority of shoppers the NRF says prefer to go online for back to school items, because she likes the in-store experience.

So does Judy Michalak of Northville.

“I like to handle and see what they are, so I prefer to see what they are, versus buying online," Michalak said. "Because you never know what you’re truly getting.”

According to an NRF survey, families with students in elementary through high school plan to spend an average of 858 dollars on clothing, shoes, school supplies and electronics this year. That’s down from around 875 dollars in 2024.

A lot of shoppers surveyed said they looked for deals during the summer. Many mentioned retailer events including Prime Day, Walmart Deals and Target Circle Week as good times to buy school supplies.

