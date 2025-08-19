© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing fundraising event to bring community together following hateful vandalism

WKAR Public Media | By Anish Topiwala
Published August 19, 2025 at 3:58 PM EDT
A red heart that reads "all people deserve love" is pasted to a storefront in Old Town, Lansing.
WKAR News Anish Topiwala
/
WKAR News
A red heart that reads "all people deserve love" is pasted to a storefront in Old Town, Lansing.

Several businesses in Old Town Lansing are banding together to host a fundraiser in response to a recent hate incident.

Late last month, a masked individual spray-painted racist and homophobic messages across several store fronts in the community.

The fundraiser will take place during a late-night shopping event Thursday, where participating businesses will be open until 8 p.m. and donate a percentage of their profits.

Beth Herendeen owns Twiggies, a boutique and flower shop.

She said her store will be donating 10% of its profits to, Safe & Just Michigan, an organization that advocates for criminal justice reform.

"Yeah, we're all going through some tough times, right?" Herendeen said. "Life's a little bit hard right now. I think that the more that we're able to show people caring, kindness and unity and acceptance and inclusiveness, that's just going to make our community stronger and better."

Odd Nodd Art Supply and gift shop Bad Annies will also be donating a percentage of their profits to the same non-profit.

Seams Sewing and Mercantile will donate a percentage of their profits to the Refugee Development Center. Polka Dots and Katalyst Art Gallery & Gift Boutique are also participating in the event, but have not announced where their donations will go.
WKAR News
Anish Topiwala
See stories by Anish Topiwala
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE