Lansing fundraising event to bring community together following hateful vandalism

Several businesses in Old Town Lansing are banding together to host a fundraiser in response to a recent hate incident.

Late last month, a masked individual spray-painted racist and homophobic messages across several store fronts in the community.

The fundraiser will take place during a late-night shopping event Thursday, where participating businesses will be open until 8 p.m. and donate a percentage of their profits.

Beth Herendeen owns Twiggies, a boutique and flower shop.

She said her store will be donating 10% of its profits to, Safe & Just Michigan, an organization that advocates for criminal justice reform.

"Yeah, we're all going through some tough times, right?" Herendeen said. "Life's a little bit hard right now. I think that the more that we're able to show people caring, kindness and unity and acceptance and inclusiveness, that's just going to make our community stronger and better."

Odd Nodd Art Supply and gift shop Bad Annies will also be donating a percentage of their profits to the same non-profit.

Seams Sewing and Mercantile will donate a percentage of their profits to the Refugee Development Center. Polka Dots and Katalyst Art Gallery & Gift Boutique are also participating in the event, but have not announced where their donations will go.