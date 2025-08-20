© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lansing backs off plan to become sole curbside trash collector

WKAR Public Media | By Ed Coury
Published August 20, 2025 at 8:54 PM EDT
The city of Lansing is fixing a billing problem that led to some customers getting non-payment notices for trash collection.
The City of Lansing
/
City of Lansing
A plan to make the city of Lansing's its sole curbside trash collector has been pulled.

Lansing officials have pulled a proposal that would have made the city the sole provider of curbside trash collection.

The plan, introduced to City Council last week, aimed to reduce wear and tear on city roads caused by multiple private garbage trucks.

But City Council President Ryan Kost, one of the proposal’s sponsors, said it was withdrawn due to a lack of public outreach.

“There should have been an informational piece,” Kost said. “And I don’t think that there was enough information out there for people to try to understand or engagement with the community.”

The proposal faced criticism from local haulers, including Granger Waste Services — one of four contractors currently operating in Lansing.

Kost said opponents mischaracterized the plan, by claiming it would have eliminated private waste collection altogether.

“It would have had a competitive bid process for half the city,” he said. “At this point, we only had enough trucks and people to do half the city ourselves.”

Kost said the city will now review its existing trash collection services to determine how they can be improved.

“What we do now is we look at our own cart service and we figure out ways to make it better, offer more services,” Kost said. “And show the residents of Lansing that the cart service is a superior service and it's convenient.”
WKAR News
Ed Coury
See stories by Ed Coury
Every WKAR News story you read is rooted in fact-based, local journalism, produced without commercial influence and available for free to everyone in mid-Michigan. No paywalls. Ever.

But this work doesn’t fund itself. With significant cuts to federal funding, public media is facing a critical moment. If you believe in journalism that serves the public interest, now is the time to act. Donate today.

DONATE