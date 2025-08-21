Amendment to delay lawmakers' paychecks if they miss budget deadline fails in state House

A proposal to block paychecks for future governors and legislators when the state budget is not wrapped up by the July 1 legal deadline failed Thursday in the state House. The resolution would have asked voters to adopt an amendment to the state constitution.

The Republican-sponsored resolution put up for a vote on short notice failed to win the necessary two-thirds supermajority needed to set it on a path to the ballot for voter approval. The vote failed as 30 Democrats refused to support the measure.

The Legislature still has not passed a budget this year, more than seven weeks after the July 1 deadline. There is no consequence written into the law for missing that date.

“I think the people of Michigan would be very frustrated to know that these politicians want to keep their pay and not get a budget done,” said House Speaker Matt Hall (D-Richland Township. “You see what we’re dealing with in the negotiations is a group of unserious people that want to blame their political opponents rather than get a deal done.”

However, the proposed amendment would have no influence over the current budget impasse since it would have to go on the ballot to be approved by voters before it would take effect. The resolution would also have to be approved by a Senate supermajority to go on the ballot.

Democrats said the fact that the resolution was a late addition to the day’s agenda showed it was simply a political messaging effort to deflect blame because the Legislature has already missed the July 1 statutory deadline and there are six weeks before the start of the state’s fiscal year.

“This was just theater,” said Representative Ranjeev Puri (D-Canton), the House Minority Leader. “We don’t want to play politics. We want a budget done.”

Missing the July 1 deadline also means K-12 school districts are about to begin classes with no idea what to expect in state support. Public universities and community colleges with fiscal years that began July 1 are in the same position.

Lawmakers earn a base annual salary of $71,685 with a $10,800 expense allowance. The governor has an annual salary of $159,300. The independent Michigan State Officers Compensation Commission recommends the salary packages, which must also be ratified by the Legislature. Legislative leaders receive higher salaries.

The proposed amendment could not reduce those salaries, but would withhold paychecks until budget is finalized.