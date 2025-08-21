"SAVE ELMO" Act introduced to use state funds for public media stations

A new bill in the Michigan Legislature would use state funds to offset federal cuts to public media stations.

The SAVE ELMO Act – short for Securing Access to Vibrant, Enlightening Education and Local Media Outlets – would create a new $13 million Public Media Fund in the state budget.

Public media stations across the state would be eligible for grants of up to $1.5 million.

Rep. Jason Morgan (D-Ann Arbor) is the bill’s sponsor. He says the goal was to match the amount clawed back by the federal government.

“A lot of us say we support public media and continuing it, but I think those words are very hollow if you don’t put a concrete plan forward as to how you can actually do that,” Morgan said.

He says he isn’t optimistic that Republicans, who have a majority in the House, will support the bill.

But Morgan added that it shouldn’t be difficult to find the $13 million in a budget that could be as big as $80 billion.

“That is ultimately on us as legislators to decide what gets prioritized in terms of protecting in the face of federal cuts versus investing in new things, such as roads,” Morgan said. “This is going to be in that mix.”

The Legislature missed its statutory deadline to pass a budget by July 1. The next fiscal year begins in October.

WKAR news has reached out to a spokesperson for House Republicans.