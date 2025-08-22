© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Duggan in no hurry to choose running mate for gubernatorial race

MPRN | By Rick Pluta
Published August 22, 2025 at 6:59 PM EDT
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at an endorsement event during his reelection campaign in 2017.
Sarah Cwiek
/
Michigan Public
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at an endorsement event during his reelection campaign in 2017.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Friday that he is assessing potential running mates as he continues his independent campaign for governor, but he is in no hurry to choose a lieutenant governor nominee to appear alongside his name on the ballot.

“I’m going to pick the most talented person, and at this point, I don’t have a particular candidate in mind, but I’m meeting people every day in different parts of the state,” he said in an appearance on the Michigan Public Television public affairs program “Off The Record.”

Duggan is already guaranteed a spot on the ballot after filing nominating petitions with the state to run as an independent unaffiliated with a political party. That’s following a long history as a Democrat.

Duggan said he is getting lots of interest from prominent people who want to be on an independent ticket, but he has until September to file a name with the state.

“Somebody who is honest, who is competent, who says what they mean, commands respect, has an accomplishment in life that people can say, yeah, we are going to end politics as usual,” he said.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
