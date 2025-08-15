© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Off the Record

August 22, 2025 - Mike Duggan | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 8 | 27m 45s

This week the panel is joined by Mayor of Detroit Mike Duggan, as he begins his campaign for governor, running as an independent. Chad Livengood, Zoe Clark, and Bill Ballenger join Senior Capital Correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 08/21/25
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
