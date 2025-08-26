New attendance policy could lead to expulsion for Lansing City Council members

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!

The Lansing City Council is establishing consequences for members who skip session.

Under an ordinance passed Monday night, members will receive a written warning after their first unexcused absence.

If they miss three meetings in a calendar year, the member could be required to pay back a portion of their salary accounting for each meeting they miss.

If they miss five consecutive meetings, they would be subject to forfeiture of their office.

Lansing resident Linda Appling says she is concerned about anyone other than voters removing elected officials from office.

“You have not elected your fellow members,” Appling told the City Council members. “They were elected by their constituents and their wards or on a city-wide basis. Only those individuals should have the power to remove them.”

Council President Ryan Kost says he doesn’t expect the measure to be used often.

He says the city charter has provided for an attendance policy since 1977, but the city has not had one on the books until now.

Reporting like this only happens with your financial support. Donate to WKAR today!