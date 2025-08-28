'Stop the bleeding': Michigan State's defensive line key to a successful season

College football is back with Michigan State gearing up to kick off its season on Friday. The Spartans ended last season 5-7.

But this year, the stakes are higher as the team enters its second season under head coach Jonathan Smith and its first with new athletic director J Batt.

WKAR’s Melorie Begay spoke with Beyond the Score host Al Martin to learn more about the upcoming season.

Interview Transcript

Melorie Begay: College football is back with Michigan State gearing up to kick off its season on Friday. The Spartans ended last season 5-7.

But this year, the stakes are higher as the team enters its second season under head coach Jonathan Smith and its first with new athletic director J Batt.

I'm here with WKAR Beyond the Score host Al Martin to learn more about the upcoming season. Thanks for being here, Al.

Al Martin: Anytime, Melorie. Good to see you.

Begay: Good to see you too. As mentioned, this is the second season with Coach Smith at the helm. What are the expectations for Smith, and what kind of pressure do you think a new athletic director adds to those expectations?

Martin: Well, I'll put it this way, Melorie, it's a true Catch-22 year two for Jonathan Smith. It isn't just about what's happening on the field. It's about the bigger picture of MSU athletics. What the hiring of J Batt gives you, as AD, that gives Smith something that he didn't have a year ago. And that's really some alignment at the top, Batt comes in with a reputation for strong fundraising and program support from his time at Georgia Tech and Alabama. He is known for raising money, and of course, that has a direct correlation to recruiting, which, of course, helps out everything that Jonathan Smith is trying to do.

The thing is, though, when you hire a new AD, and he comes in and you weren't the football coach that he chose, this was Allen Haller’s hire. Jonathan Smith was Allan Haller’s guy. I think that it puts a big spotlight on Jonathan Smith to win now. I think the leash is short, especially after coming off a year in which you yet again this program did not win a bowl game. I think Jonathan Smith has to get to at least a bowl in order for J Batt to feel comfortable and for Spartan nation to feel comfortable with Jonathan Smith and where he's taking the program.

Begay: Something that Smith was able to achieve over the off-season was keeping more than 70 players out of the transfer portal. How important is this?

Martin: That's huge. Not a lot of turnover, right? And in addition to that, Melorie, he was able to snag some guys out of the portal to come in and hopefully make an impact right off rip.

On the offensive line, only left tackle, Stanton Ramil returns from last year. Smith went shopping. He landed Wake Forest veteran Matt Goldman at center, FCS All-American Conner Moore at tackle, Luka Vincic from Oregon State. I mean, that's a lot of experience up front to protect the quarterback.

And at the skill positions, look wide receiver Nick Marsh is back after nearly 650 yards as a freshman, and now he's joined by speedy additions like Chrishon McCray, Omari Kelly, tight end Jack Velling is back as well. He starred for Smith, of course, at Oregon State, he adds another proven weapon. So in short, the Spartans' field holds with ready to play talent, and of course, with that lack of turnover, with a lot of the roster, you get a lot of experience on that field.

Begay: We talked about how this is the second season under Coach Jonathan Smith. Someone else who's in their second season is quarterback, Aidan Chiles. What kind of season do you think he's going to have?

Martin: At the heart of the rebuild it is Aidan Chiles. We all know when it comes to your football program, no matter the level, who is playing quarterback that is everything. And Aidan Chiles look, last season, he threw for what, just over 2400 yards, 13 touchdowns. 11 interceptions, though, that's the bugaboo. He had a turnover problem.

He led the Big 10 in turnovers for a quarterback. He did run for 225, but it's all going to come down to decision making for Aidan Chiles, because just about every game we saw last season, he showed flashes that his arm is elite, but it's all about that muscle between the ears making better decisions and taking care of the football. We'll see what happens in year two for Aidan Chiles.

Begay: As you're looking at this team who's standing out to you as of right now?

Martin: Well, for me, I'm really going to be paying attention to the defense, Melorie. Defense has been the Achilles heel for Michigan State these last several seasons, giving up more than 27 points a game a year ago, that was 77th worst in the nation.

Enter new defensive coordinator, Joe Rossi, known for building discipline, tough minded units at Minnesota, the Spartans attacked the portal here too, bringing in defensive lineman Jalen Thompson, Florida State's Grady Kelly, Texas Tech’s Isaac Smith, to bolster the trenches linebackers Wayne Matthews and Jordan Hall. They also add range and depth.

The goal is simple, stop the bleeding, improve the tackling and get off the field on third down for goodness sake, Melorie! I mean, my goodness, this group doesn't have to be elite right away, but if Rossi can pull them in the middle of the pack of the Big 10, that alone could add a couple of wins in the season total, if you ask me.

Begay: Aright, so to get there, the Spartans are starting off this Friday with their home game against the Western Michigan Broncos. Who else is on their schedule this season?

Martin: When you look at the schedule, I mean last year's gauntlet that included, Ohio State, Oregon, this year, it's teams like Penn State, USC, still tough, but I think, more manageable this year.

The season opener, as you mentioned, against Western Michigan, followed by Boston College and Youngstown State. That sets the tone. I think those should be three wins. Can you find three more to become bowl-eligible? I'm looking at UCLA. I'm looking at Minnesota. Those could be two wins as well.

And maybe the biggest test mark this on your calendar, Spartan fans, November 22 at Iowa. Michigan State has not won in Iowa City, a tough place to play, since 2013. If they can finally break that streak, it's a statement, a win that will show that Jonathan Smith's rebuild is truly ahead of schedule.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and conciseness.