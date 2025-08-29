Tailgating returns to MSU's Munn Field after years-long pause

It’s football season, and at Michigan State University, a well-loved pre-game tradition is coming back.

Tailgating at Munn Field opens up Friday for the first time since 2018 and promises to reunite alumni, students and fans in a classic Spartan gathering spot.

Munn Field was once the heart of MSU tailgating, even after the university banned alcohol in 1998 — a move that sparked a student riot.

Now the university is allowing alcohol again, but as of now, parking at Munn Field is not being sold to the general public.

But spokesperson Matt Larson says MSU athletics will distribute spots throughout the year.

“You can go to MSU Athletics on our social channels. You can see a phone call that Coach Izzo made to someone who had tailgated there at Munn Field in the 1990s," he said. "We wanted to make sure that they were part of the week one experience.”

That unknown number could be anyone, even Tom fricking Izzo.



The excitement for @msu_football gamedays and the Munn Tailgate is building. See you Friday, Spartans! pic.twitter.com/Gw0Jiy58ZJ — Michigan State Athletics (@MSU_Athletics) August 27, 2025

Larson says the field will also be the home of the new 517 Beer Garden for more fans to enjoy pre-gaming.

“It really provides that food and drink and entertainment option that some people enjoy without having to go to the elaborate setup. It's a little bit of something for everybody. Just because you aren't parking on Munn Field doesn't mean you can't come enjoy the Munn tailgate. "

Friday’s football game against Western Michigan starts at 7 p.m. The beer garden opens four hours before kickoff.