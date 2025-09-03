The City of Jackson is offering cash to help residents spruce up their homes

Homeowners in Jackson looking to improve the look of their homes can now get financial help from the city through the newly launched Curb Appeal Program.

The initiative provides reimbursement for up to 80% of eligible costs, with a maximum of $2,500 available per property. The goal is to support neighborhood beautification and improve property values citywide.

“This program recognizes that when residents invest in the appearance of their homes, the entire community benefits,” the city said in a statement.

To qualify, applicants must:



Own and occupy a single-family or two-unit residential home in Jackson (with at least one unit owner-occupied)

Have clear property title and no outstanding city bills or code violations

Be current on mortgage, taxes, and utilities

Earn no more than 80% of the area median income, based on HUD guidelines

Commercial, multi-unit rental, and vacant properties are not eligible. Eligible improvements include:



Landscaping, tree/shrub trimming or removal

Exterior power washing

Siding, window, and door repair or replacement

Porch, step, railing, or deck work

Gutter, soffit, and fascia work (on any side of the home)

Lighting installation

Tuck-pointing and masonry reconstruction

Driveway or walkway repair or replacement

Ineligible work includes: roof repair, backyard landscaping, accessibility ramps, DIY work, tool purchases, and routine lawn maintenance.

All projects must be pre-approved, and work must be performed by licensed professionals. Homeowners cannot be reimbursed for work done by unlicensed individuals or completed before approval.

Interested residents can download or print the application from the City of Jackson’s website or pick up a paper copy at the City of Jackson Community Development Department on W. Michigan Avenue.

Completed applications, including all required documents, must be signed and submitted in person or by mail.

Applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis until funds for the program run out.

For full details and to access the application, visit cityofjackson.org or contact the Community Development Department.