City Rescue Mission opens new shelter in Lansing, expands services for unhoused

The City Rescue Mission of Lansing has opened Phase One of its new single adult shelter in Lansing, offering expanded services and upgraded facilities for unhoused individuals.

The shelter, located at 415 W. Kalamazoo St., has been operating since Aug. 26. It now houses the mission’s men’s shelter services, previously located on Michigan Avenue, along with the Outreach Drop-in Center.

Laura Grimwood, senior director of community engagement, said the new facility includes several key improvements.

“There are a few more beds, and we've actually seen an increase in the number of men utilizing beds at this location,” Grimwood said. “So that has been great.”

Phase One features updated amenities including new shower and bathroom facilities, as well as a modern kitchen and service area.

Grimwood said construction on Phase Two is already underway and will significantly increase the mission’s capacity.

“Once Phase Two is complete, we will double the capacity for men—from 100 to 200—and we will also be opening a dorm for single women at that location,” she said.

The second phase is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Grimwood credited the generosity of the Lansing community for making the project possible.

“There are a lot of people out there who care about the needs of their neighbors,” she said. “They’re doing what they can, often while facing their own challenges, to help those in need—and we see it and we appreciate it.”

