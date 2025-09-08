Michigan's first state prison could find new life as a farmers market

Michigan’s first state prison is set to find new life as a farmers market next year.

Renovations have already started on the former prison, which hasn’t been active since 1934.

Grow Jackson expressed interest in operating the space as a farmers market. Details of a lease agreement with the Jackson County Parks Department are still being worked out.

Jacob Inosencio is the group’s founder. He says the farmers market would open in the former armory building, and on an enhanced outdoor patio, next spring.

In the summer, a “farm stop” grocery store would open inside the prison. Staff would sell local produce for farmers, freeing them up to spend more time on their farm.

“Our value proposition to farmers and food producers is, you know, bring us your products. Pick the price of your products, pick the unit of your products,” Inosencio said. “We will take great care of them. We will be good stewards of them, and we will help sell these into the community.”

The farm stop would be open every day of the week year-round.

Eventually, Inosencio says he would like to expand into additional parts of the prison, setting up a food court and hosting events with food trucks.

“We really believe in the magic of food and in food access, and we really want to use this space as an anchor opportunity for local and regional place making and place development,” Inosencio said.

Part of the former prison was previously renovated into a residential complex.