Historical Society opposes Jackson Public Schools’ plan to demolish Reynolds Hall

WKAR Public Media | By Ed Coury
Published September 10, 2025 at 3:56 PM EDT
Google
Jackson County Michigan Public Schools system wants to demolish Reynolds Hall to build offices for Jackson High School.

The Jackson County Michigan Historical Society is speaking out against a plan by Jackson Public Schools to demolish Reynolds Hall, a historic building located next to Jackson High School.

Maurice Imhoff, president of the Historical Society, said the organization is firmly opposed to the district’s proposal to tear down the structure to make way for a new Innovation Center, which would house offices and educational programs.

“It is one of our city's historic buildings that contributes to our historic district,” Imhoff said. “So to see it go is a very sad thing, especially when it's in pretty good condition compared to a variety of other historic structures here in Jackson County.”

Reynolds Hall has been designated as a historic building by the City of Jackson, and Imhoff said preserving it should be a priority. He questioned the district’s decision to invest in new construction rather than restoration.

“Rather than use the millions of dollars that they're raising to fund a new building, they could be using that money to restore one of their already historic structures that still stands today,” he said.

Jackson Public Schools responded to a request for comment on plans to demolish Reynolds Hall.
WKAR News
Ed Coury
