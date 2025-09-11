Mid-Michigan ceremonies bring together generations to remember 9/11

9/11 remembrances are being held across the nation, the state, and in Lansing.

This morning, members of law enforcement, firefighters, and community leaders gathered at Wentworth Park — home to Lansing’s 9/11 memorial featuring a steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center site.

The ceremony honored the 2,977 lives lost in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. A bell tolled as each victim was remembered, and the mournful sound of bagpipes carried through the park.

The Lansing memorial, dedicated in 2002, has become a focal point for the city’s annual tributes. The steel beam, once part of the Twin Towers, serves as a tangible reminder of the tragedy and the resilience that followed.

For Kim Hiltunen, the day carries a deep personal meaning. Hiltunen serves as the Tri-County Coordinator for Adopt-A-Cop.org, a group that raises prayer support for police and other first responders.

“This day means a lot to me, because I greatly appreciate all that the firemen have done for us and the police,” Hiltunen said. “These guys run to danger while we run for cover. And with Adopt-A-Cop, what we do is pray for them. Right now, the focus is on police, but eventually we’re looking to include firefighters, corrections officers, nurses — everyone who goes toward the danger to take care of people.”

Like many, Hiltunen recalls exactly where he was on September 11, 2001. At the time, he was working in a cardiac catheterization lab.

“I saw it on the TV, and I thought, this couldn’t possibly be. I was dumbfounded,” he said. “Every time I saw the planes hit the Twin Towers, I just got sick. I couldn’t even look at the video.”

Two decades later, standing alongside first responders and community members, Hiltunen said the Lansing gathering was a reminder that patriotism and gratitude still live on.

“This is an amazing event. It shows patriotism. And that’s just a wonderful thing — that there are still patriots here in our city who really appreciate all that the firemen and police do.”

For younger generations, the ceremony offers a way to connect to a history they didn’t experience firsthand. Merlin Smith was not yet born when the attacks took place, but he said the memorial still carries deep meaning.

“9/11 means a lot to me, as I was wanting to be a first responder later down the road. I want to give my thanks and appreciation to all the men that died on that day that protect us and look over not just the people of New York City, but all of us together, collectively as a nation,” Smith said. “It means a lot to me that everyone comes out here and collectively gives their thanks and their love and appreciation to all the people who died, not just firefighters, but the civilians and everybody around that.”

Smith said his family has ties to public service, and he feels a responsibility to keep those sacrifices remembered.

“It still means a lot to me. I have family members in public services, so I always try and pay my sacrifices so later down the road, they will be still remembered as years go on.”

Other tributes were also held in the capital city, including a remembrance at the Michigan State Capitol and an honor field exhibit at Evergreen Cemetery.

This year’s commemorations mark 24 years since the attacks. Organizers say the goal is to ensure future generations continue to understand the significance of that day — and the importance of unity in its aftermath.