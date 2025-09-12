East Lansing Police release videos from MSU move-in weekend brawl

East Lansing Police are releasing security and body camera video from a downtown brawl during Michigan State University's move-in weekend.

It stems from a brawl in a downtown street August 23rd.

Warning: some of what you are about to see may be considered disturbing.

The newly-released footage is tied to a case in which a Lansing man appeared in court this week on charges of felonious assault and carrying a concealed weapon.

The case was heard in East Lansing’s 54-B District Court Sept. 11, but has been declared nonpublic, limiting what can be disclosed.

Ingham County Prosecutor John Dewane says 21-year-old Nathan Leslie Warner was arrested after police say he brandished a knife in Ann Street Plaza Aug, 23 and walked aggressively toward a group of people.

Officers ordered him to drop the weapon, but he refused—prompting the use of a taser.

Police also released a statement from eyewitness Johnny Vlahakis.

"I was outside my restaurant and saw a group of people arguing when one pulled out a giant knife. He refused multiple commands from a police officer to get on the ground before the officer took action to protect the public," Vlahakis said. "I’m thankful for how quick and effective the police were with the incident because we’ve seen similar situations that have ended a lot worse down here in the last five years."

The case spurred allegations of excessive use of police force on social media and community groups asked for full disclosure about the incident.

The department says Warner’s actions were part of a chaotic night involving 52 police calls and 10 arrests.

Police are asking for help identifying others involved in violence that night.

On Tuesday, members of East Lansing’s City Council warned that a rowdy downtown area is harming the city’s reputation.

City Council members heard testimony from business owners who say a brawl during Michigan State University’s welcome week is just one example of the type of behavior they see every weekend.

