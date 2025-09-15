Ingham County is reminding gun owners to safely store firearms

Ingham County aims to reduce the number of gun-related deaths among children with a new safe storage campaign.

Safe storage laws in Michigan took effect in 2024 and require gun owners to keep firearms unloaded in a lock box or container or be secured with a locking device when minors are present.

“The leading cause of death for children and teens in the U.S. is firearm related injuries, so the safe storage [law] is in place to hopefully reduce unintended shootings of children,” Ingham County prosecutor John Dwane said.

The goal of the campaign, he said, is to educate firearm owners by reminding them of the law.

“A lot of times, I think people may inadvertently leave their firearm out loaded. I don't think these are intentional crimes. I think these are unintentional crimes, where somebody accidentally leaves a firearm out where it's accessible to children,” he said.

If gun owners don't follow the law, Dwane said they may face consequences that include either a misdemeanor or felony charge, or possible jail or prison time.

Dwane said the campaign is being funded through a state grant that was made available to counties when the safe storage laws passed in 2024.