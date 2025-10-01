Vote Now! Top of the Town Returns: City Pulse and WKAR team up to spotlight Greater Lansing's best

WKAR coverage of local issues is made possible by community support. Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding. With your support we can close the remaining $500,000 gap and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. The best way to support WKAR is to . Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift. is made possible by community support. Together we’ve already reduced WKAR’s $1.6 million budget gap created by the loss of federal funding.and keep trusted public media strong for mid-Michigan. become a sustainer . Already a sustainer? Please consider upgrading your current monthly gift.

The Lansing City Pulse is kicking off its 18th annual Top of the Town contest, a celebration of the people, places, and businesses that make Mid-Michigan shine. This year, WKAR is joining as a media partner, bringing even more visibility to the community-driven event.

Submissions are now open and run through October 14. Residents are invited to nominate and vote for their favorites across more than 250 categories, including dining, shopping, nightlife, local services, and more. A brand-new category this year, inspired by cover artist Dennis Preston, celebrates “Best Rock Star 75 and Older”, a nod to aging legends like Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan.

In a recent interview, City Pulse editor Berl Schwartz spoke with WKAR’s Melorie Begay about the contest’s impact, what’s new this year, and why Top of the Town continues to resonate with the Greater Lansing community.

Read some of the contest details below.

Interview Transcript:

Melorie Begay: Good morning, Berl,

Berl Schwartz: Good morning. Melorie.

Begay: Thanks for being here today. So, City Pulse has held this contest for years. What do you think makes it so special?

Schwartz: You know, it's really a massive poll of opinion of the Greater Lansing area in some 250 subjects. As it were, it's our 18th annual contest, and you know, by the sheer numbers of voters, it may not be officially scientific, but it gives you a pretty good read on what people think.

Begay: And what are some of this year's categories. Anything new?

Schwartz: Yes, we do have one big new one, our artist, our cover artist, Dennis Preston, who's very well known in the community, has picked a theme this year of aging rock stars. Think Mick Jagger and Bob Dylan. So, we've added a category of Best Rock Star 75 years and older. We have eight different categories, so people will be able to vote on that or on a variety of subjects, under bars, dining, cannabis hangouts, local arts services and what have you, and shopping.

Begay: Is there anything you're most excited about?

Schwartz: I'm just always interested in seeing what comes out, what's new. It's always interesting to see what restaurants are catching on in the community. So that's one of the first ones I look at.

Begay: And where can people send their submissions? And are there any rules?

Schwartz: Yeah, there are rules. And submissions are everything is done online, unless you really want to vote by mail you can send. There'll be instructions in City Pulse today on how you can mail in if you wish, but otherwise you go to either www.LansingCityPulse.com, or WKAR, the website. And I should mention how excited we are to have WKAR as a partner for the first time.

Begay: Yeah, and top of the town gives a pretty good picture of the Lansing area and some of the favorites, some of the highlights. What do you hope people take away when this contest is done and we get to see all the results.

Schwartz: I think it's helpful to the community. It's kind of like Yelp. You know, here's what everybody in town thinks is the best of the best, from insurance companies to best hamburger. So it's good consumer advice. And you know, 4,900 people voted in this contest last year, cast over 92,000 votes. So again, not scientific, but a pretty good read on the Lansing community.

Begay: Berl Schwartz is the editor of the City Pulse. Thanks for being here this morning, Berl.

Schwartz: my pleasure.