IN-DEPTH: How the federal shutdown could affect your life in Michigan

While Michigan’s lawmakers missed the constitutionally required budget deadline, they approved a week-long continuation budget in the early hours, buying time while a final agreement is hammered out.

Michigan has around 30,000 federal civilian employees working in areas from veterans health care to environmental protection, agriculture, and border operations. In a federal shutdown, nonessential staff may be furloughed without pay, while essential personnel continue working but may have delayed pay until funding resumes.

That loss of income can ripple through local economies. Reduced spending by those households hits retail, restaurants, services, and housing markets.

Core federal benefits like Social Security and SNAP are expected to continue. But programs relying on discretionary funding, such as WIC, could come under strain if the shutdown lasts more than a few days.

Loan programs, including those managed through the SBA and FHA, may pause or slow, affecting small businesses and homebuyers waiting on federal approvals. Passport offices may also reduce services.

Federal contractors in Michigan could see work delayed or payments deferred, a strain on local firms. Meanwhile, agencies such as USDA or EPA might scale back staffing, slowing approvals and research.

Political reaction from Michigan’s delegation reflects the divide in Washington. Senator Elissa Slotkin said she voted against the Republican continuing resolution because it excluded Democrats from negotiations and did not address health care protections. She warned that President Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” would leave Michiganders either losing coverage or paying more. Senator Gary Peters also pointed to health care costs, saying premiums could double without bipartisan talks, while stressing his willingness to negotiate across the aisle.

Republicans framed the shutdown differently. Representative Lisa McClain said Democrats were to blame, accusing them of jeopardizing pay for troops, WIC benefits for mothers, and timely care for veterans. Representative Jack Bergman called it a “Schumer Shutdown” and backed withholding congressional pay until a funding deal is reached.

Shutdowns tend to last days or weeks, and once funding is restored, employees typically receive back pay. But the temporary disruptions matter, especially for workers and businesses already operating on tight margins.