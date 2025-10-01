Lower Michigan could miss out on dazzling fall colors amid drought conditions

Watching leaves turn hues of orange and red as temperatures begin to drop is a favorite fall activity for many Michigan residents.

But this year’s display could be a little less dazzling due to drought conditions in the lower parts of the state.

MSU Extension natural resources educator Julie Crick says the best fall colors are produced when we have ample moisture and warm, sunny days followed by cooler nights.

But she said soil moisture was already low heading into the summer, exacerbating the issue caused by the recent drought conditions.

“Trees slow down their metabolic processes when drought is on,” Crick said. “And so that means that they’re not photosynthesizing as much, maybe not reproducing that chlorophyll on a nightly basis like they normally would with regular soil moisture.”

Michigan residents hoping to catch the most vibrant fall colors this year may want to head north.

She says leaves in areas of the state below M-55, from West Branch south, may turn brown and fall off before autumnal colors take hold due to drought conditions.

“As you go north, the brilliance, and the chance of seeing fall colors, are going to be much more increased because of that soil moisture,” Crick said.